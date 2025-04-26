Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Affymax shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 6,424 shares traded.
Affymax Stock Up 200.0 %
Affymax Company Profile
Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.
