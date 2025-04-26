América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $16.99 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

