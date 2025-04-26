American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

AAT opened at $18.72 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

