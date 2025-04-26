American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 274.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 23,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 551,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 59,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $441.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.70. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

