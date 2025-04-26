Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $111,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.11 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.