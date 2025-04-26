Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.11 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.31. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

