Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 52.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 512,682 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,419.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 249,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 82,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 285.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 73,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AQST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

AQST stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $283.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.59. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

