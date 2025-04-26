ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) by 1,718.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.78% of ATRenew worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RERE opened at $2.40 on Friday. ATRenew Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.29 million, a P/E ratio of -47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

