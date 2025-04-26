Aura Minerals FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aura Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now expects that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aura Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Aura Minerals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ORA opened at C$26.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.59. Aura Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.95 and a 12-month high of C$28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

About Aura Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -92.83%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

