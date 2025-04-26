Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 366.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784,005 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,563,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after buying an additional 169,636 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124,726 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,727,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,567,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

