Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 29,126 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wipro were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,359,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196,013 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,683,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,561 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $12,795,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,969,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 3,359,066 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Price Performance

WIT opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.66 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.