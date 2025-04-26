Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,525 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $26.53 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

