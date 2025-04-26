Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 842 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 141.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFMV. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,989,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $121.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

