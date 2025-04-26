Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 10,162 Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,983,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Knowles by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 355,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,135,000 after purchasing an additional 265,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Knowles Price Performance

NYSE KN opened at $16.08 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter.

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.