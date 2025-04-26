Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1,325.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 529,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 492,701 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUJ opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

