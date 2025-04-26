Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.13.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

