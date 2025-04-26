Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,018 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 164,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

