Bank of Montreal Can Buys 204 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

