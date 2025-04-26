Bank of Montreal Can Buys 34,129 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 197.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley cut Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Altus Power stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $44.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.64 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $44,985.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,002,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,820.01. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 71,161 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $349,400.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,023,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,756,347.36. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,422 shares of company stock worth $1,093,796. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.