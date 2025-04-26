Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nomura were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.