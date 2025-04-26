Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $913.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.89. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

