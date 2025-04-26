Bank of Montreal Can Has $121,000 Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in MFA Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,085,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 502,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,564,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 902.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 337,142 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 919,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 155,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

MFA Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $9.51 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $976.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

