Bank of Montreal Can Has $140,000 Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 536,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

NYSE:DBRG opened at $8.48 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

