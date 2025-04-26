Bank of Montreal Can Has $151,000 Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.50. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.