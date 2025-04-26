Bank of Montreal Can Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $36.77 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

