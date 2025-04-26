Bank of Montreal Can Has $179,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,527,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after acquiring an additional 108,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,983,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 339,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 235,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.30.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

