Bank of Montreal Can Has $206,000 Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $22.40 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

