Bank of Montreal Can Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,904,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,444,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 134,889 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,119,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 94,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.