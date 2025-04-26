Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of REAX opened at $4.59 on Friday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.11 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on REAX

About Real Brokerage

(Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.