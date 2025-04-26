Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in i-80 Gold by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51,493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 490.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Price Performance

NYSE IAUX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $280.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. National Bank Financial raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i-80 Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IAUX

i-80 Gold Profile

(Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.