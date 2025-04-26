Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

