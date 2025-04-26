Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Beauty Health worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.02 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

