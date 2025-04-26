Bank of Montreal Can Invests $124,000 in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 452.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

MASS opened at $5.41 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.30.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

