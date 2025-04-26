Bank of Montreal Can Invests $130,000 in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 26,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $280,960.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 636,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,389.50. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 259,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $3,118,500.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,905 shares in the company, valued at $35,439,237.15. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock worth $11,448,097. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

