Bank of Montreal Can Invests $202,000 in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCRI. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

