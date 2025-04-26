Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Gold Explorers ETF

Global X Gold Explorers ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:GOEX opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Gold Explorers ETF Profile

The Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks in the gold mining industry as an explorer or developer. GOEX was launched on Nov 3, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

