Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $7,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,703,354.20. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,325.64. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $26.87 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALKT. Barclays cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.