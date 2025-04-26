Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,001 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Adeia were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Adeia by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 78,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Adeia by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adeia by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Adeia Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADEA opened at $12.42 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 17.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

