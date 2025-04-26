Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,502 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A Russell Kirk acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,611. The trade was a 16.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $6.72 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $680.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

