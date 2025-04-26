Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.08.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.92%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

