Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,924 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

