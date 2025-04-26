Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

