Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,766,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,630,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,904 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

