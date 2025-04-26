Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PROG were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PROG by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other PROG news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. The trade was a 27.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $684.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.66%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

