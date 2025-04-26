Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,487 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3,585.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.96 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $675.57 million, a PE ratio of -1,996.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,800.00%.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

