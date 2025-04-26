Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,834 Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,376 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,262.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXQ opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $376.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $46.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

