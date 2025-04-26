Bank of Montreal Can Sells 43,153 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $371.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

