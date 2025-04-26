Bank of Montreal Can Sells 46,666 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TS opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.21. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TS

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.