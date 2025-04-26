Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,010 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of iRobot worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iRobot by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $2.42 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $75.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

