Bank of Montreal Can Sells 847 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,179,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMTB opened at $43.22 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

